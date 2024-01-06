Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.53.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $37.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.30. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The company has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its position in Truist Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 8,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

