Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC started coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.02.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $37.59 on Tuesday. Truist Financial has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.30.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 77,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 113,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 18,337 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 116,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 329.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 67,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,544,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,189,000 after acquiring an additional 91,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

(Get Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.