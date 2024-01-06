Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.95

Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.97 ($0.01), with a volume of 4842770 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.97 ($0.01).
Tufton Oceanic Assets Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.87 million, a PE ratio of -97.50 and a beta of 0.43.
Tufton Oceanic Assets Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Tufton Oceanic Assets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80,000.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Tufton Oceanic Assets Company Profile
