U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) PT Raised to $56.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.14.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $43.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,108 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 292.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,386,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,866 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 67,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 86.9% in the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

