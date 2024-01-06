U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 52.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,108 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.14.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $43.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.53. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

