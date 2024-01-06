U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Energy stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32. U.S. Energy has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 362,890 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 66,764 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 2.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

