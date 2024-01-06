U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
U.S. Energy Price Performance
Shares of U.S. Energy stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32. U.S. Energy has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter.

U.S. Energy Company Profile
U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.
