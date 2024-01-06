U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO) Trading 1.4% Higher

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.10 and last traded at $7.10. 1,359 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 3,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on U.S. GoldMining from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

U.S. GoldMining Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. GoldMining

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. GoldMining during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. GoldMining during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. GoldMining during the second quarter worth about $61,000.

About U.S. GoldMining

U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interests in the Whistler project, a gold-copper exploration project covering 17,159 Ha located in the Yentna mining district, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Anchorage, Alaska.

