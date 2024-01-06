UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCS) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.23

Shares of UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCS – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.23 and traded as low as $15.22. UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN shares last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 14,900 shares traded.
UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average of $15.23.
