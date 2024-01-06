UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.00

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $13.93, with a volume of 759784 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

UniCredit Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average of $12.36.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides capital structure, funding and liquidity, and transaction banking and securities services. In addition, it offers transactional and risk management, and strategic advisory and funding services.

