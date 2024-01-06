Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Unilever comprises 1.7% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $23,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth $244,998,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 51.5% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.
Unilever Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of UL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.76. 2,945,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,419. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.76. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $55.99.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Research Report on UL
Unilever Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Unilever
- Stock Average Calculator
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.