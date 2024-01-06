Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Unilever comprises 1.7% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $23,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth $244,998,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 51.5% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.76. 2,945,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,419. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.76. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $55.99.

UL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

