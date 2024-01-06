United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,091 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.26% of United Rentals worth $79,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 10.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,109,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $939,382,000 after acquiring an additional 192,205 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth $5,473,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 33.2% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $474.92.

United Rentals Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of United Rentals stock traded down $7.47 on Friday, reaching $541.39. 670,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,383. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.15 and a fifty-two week high of $585.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $500.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $465.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.03 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 17.16%.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.