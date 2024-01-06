Unity Software (NYSE:U) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their underweight rating on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.69.

NYSE U opened at $37.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $50.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.22.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $544.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.48 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 42.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Unity Software will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $79,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 457,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,272,219.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Helgason sold 643,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $16,193,497.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,451,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,733,089.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $79,960.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 457,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,272,219.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 995,754 shares of company stock worth $28,603,404. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Unity Software by 15,550.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Unity Software by 665.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Unity Software by 1,151.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Unity Software by 373.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

