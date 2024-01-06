Universe Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:UPC) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NYSE:UPC – Get Free Report) fell 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.46. 39,727 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the average session volume of 15,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.
Universe Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 11.2 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50.
Universe Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine derivative products in China. It offers products for the treatment of common chronic health conditions in the elderly for physical wellness and longevity; and cold and flu medications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Universe Pharmaceuticals
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Universe Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universe Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.