Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Lifted to Overweight at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Upbound Group from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Upbound Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:UPBD opened at $32.78 on Tuesday. Upbound Group has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $36.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.66. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.16 and a beta of 2.00.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $979.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.46 million. As a group, analysts expect that Upbound Group will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upbound Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from Upbound Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1,057.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.61 per share, for a total transaction of $27,278.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,898.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Upbound Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upbound Group Company Profile

Upbound Group, Inc, an omni-channel platform company, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

