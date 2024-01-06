Upland Resources (LON:UPL) Trading 5.4% Higher

Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.99 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.90 ($0.05). 7,331,287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 7,231,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.70 ($0.05).

Upland Resources Trading Down 7.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £42.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.23.

About Upland Resources

Upland Resources Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in farm-ins and applications for open acreage. The firm seeks to invest in the oil and gas exploration and production sectors. Upland Resources Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey with an additional office in Ashbourne, United Kingdom.

