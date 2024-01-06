Urbana Co. (TSE:URB) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.12

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is an increase from Urbana’s previous annual dividend of $0.11.
Urbana Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:URB opened at C$4.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.46. Urbana has a fifty-two week low of C$3.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.02.
Urbana (TSE:URB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$66.91 million for the quarter. Urbana had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 77.20%.
About Urbana
Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.
