Urbana Co. (TSE:URB) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.12

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a positive change from Urbana’s previous annual dividend of $0.11.

Shares of URB opened at C$4.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$48.90 million, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.65. Urbana has a 52-week low of C$3.61 and a 52-week high of C$5.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Urbana (TSE:URB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$66.91 million for the quarter. Urbana had a net margin of 77.20% and a return on equity of 22.88%.

In other news, Director Brendan T.N. Caldwell bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,000.00. Insiders own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

