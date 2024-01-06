VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA) Shares Sold by Ferguson Shapiro LLC

Ferguson Shapiro LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 561,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,168 shares during the period. VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF comprises about 9.3% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ferguson Shapiro LLC owned approximately 0.19% of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF worth $16,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 606,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,333,000 after purchasing an additional 24,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 268,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 154,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,124,000. Finally, Pursue Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF alerts:

VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF Price Performance

BATS:DURA remained flat at $31.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. 31,024 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.22 million, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.76.

VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (DURA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US firms that are screened for dividend yield, financial health, and valuation. DURA was launched on Oct 30, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.