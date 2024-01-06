VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) is Concord Wealth Partners’ 3rd Largest Position

Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 842,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,013 shares during the quarter. VanEck Floating Rate ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Concord Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Concord Wealth Partners owned about 1.96% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $21,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 143,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 73,670 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 532,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,467,000 after purchasing an additional 47,809 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 39,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 149,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Floating Rate ETF alerts:

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $25.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.20. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $25.33.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.