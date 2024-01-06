Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Increased by Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 9.2% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $40,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $168.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.78. The stock has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $171.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

