Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Gunma Bank Ltd.

Gunma Bank Ltd. reduced its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 559.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 318.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VDE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.23. 315,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.17 and a fifty-two week high of $131.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.35.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

