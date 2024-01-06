Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,093,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,047 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 1.9% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned approximately 2.99% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $443,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $158.65. 279,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,793. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.81 and a 200-day moving average of $148.89. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.02 and a fifty-two week high of $167.05.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

