Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,679,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 989,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned about 2.22% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,555,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.49. 8,937,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,069,973. The firm has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.29.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

