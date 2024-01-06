Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Lessened by Penobscot Wealth Management

Penobscot Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,969 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,152,000 after buying an additional 200,697 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,516,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,688,000 after buying an additional 105,968 shares during the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $8,909,000. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 306,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.29.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

