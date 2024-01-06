Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Regis Management CO LLC

Regis Management CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 8.2% of Regis Management CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $24,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.49. 8,937,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,069,973. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.29. The company has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

