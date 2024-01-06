Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

VWO stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.49. 8,937,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,069,973. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.29. The company has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

