Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 650,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,294 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $177,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,755,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 98,060.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 957,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,811,000 after acquiring an additional 956,089 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,120,000 after buying an additional 895,556 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,081,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $301.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,135. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $297.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.84. The firm has a market cap of $98.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.94 and a 52 week high of $313.35.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

