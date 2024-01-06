Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Vista Capital Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 10.5% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Vista Capital Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $70,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $301.39. 964,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,135. The firm has a market cap of $98.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.94 and a 52-week high of $313.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.84.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

