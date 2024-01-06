Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,209 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $16,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,755,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 98,060.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 957,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,811,000 after acquiring an additional 956,089 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,120,000 after acquiring an additional 895,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,081,000.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $301.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $297.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.84. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.94 and a 12-month high of $313.35.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

