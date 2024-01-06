Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Penobscot Wealth Management

Penobscot Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 1.5% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,159,000 after acquiring an additional 35,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $462.29 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $310.00 and a twelve month high of $487.84. The company has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $460.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $441.40.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

