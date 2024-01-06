Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Stephens Consulting LLC

Stephens Consulting LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 502.2% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,465,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,757. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $77.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.82.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
