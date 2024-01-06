Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Bought by Providence First Trust Co

Providence First Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,423 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Providence First Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Providence First Trust Co owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 45,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 54,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCLT traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.10. 1,514,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,634. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.92. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $67.47 and a 12 month high of $83.22.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3286 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

