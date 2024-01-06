Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Stake Increased by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. WealthShield Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $6,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 40,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 322,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,699,000 after purchasing an additional 60,246 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after purchasing an additional 15,897 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 417,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,381,000 after purchasing an additional 34,878 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 292,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $109.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.25. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $96.12 and a 12 month high of $110.31.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

