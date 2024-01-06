Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 7.2% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $35,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,138 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,816,000 after purchasing an additional 205,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,697,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,011,000 after purchasing an additional 71,384 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $228.12. The company had a trading volume of 535,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,252. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $234.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

