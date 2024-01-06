Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.21. 112,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,791. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $176.69 and a 1 year high of $221.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

