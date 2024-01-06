Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 13,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $86.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.37 and its 200-day moving average is $81.26. The company has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.