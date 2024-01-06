Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Position Raised by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,449,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,323 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.93% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $563,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,324,792,000 after acquiring an additional 27,793,930 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,976,000 after acquiring an additional 194,301 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,803,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,158,301. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $94.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.26. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

