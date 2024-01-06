Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Stephens Consulting LLC

Stephens Consulting LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,946 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 200,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $971,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.70. 2,910,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,537,119. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.60.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

