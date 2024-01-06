Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by BCK Partners Inc.

BCK Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 11.6% of BCK Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $206.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.51. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $216.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

