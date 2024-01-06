Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Capasso Planning Partners LLC

Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $206.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,108. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.51. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $216.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.