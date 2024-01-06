Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Bensler LLC

Bensler LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VB opened at $206.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.37 and its 200-day moving average is $196.51. The stock has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $216.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

