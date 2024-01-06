Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Vista Capital Partners Inc.

Vista Capital Partners Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,094 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 8.4% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Vista Capital Partners Inc. owned 0.13% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $55,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.87. 543,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,108. The firm has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $216.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.