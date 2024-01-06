Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $175.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.59. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.94 and a 12-month high of $182.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

