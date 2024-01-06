Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Boyd Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 13.0% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $430.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $419.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $409.78. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $348.74 and a 12-month high of $438.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.