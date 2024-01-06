Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,948,000 after acquiring an additional 16,191 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $430.07 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $348.74 and a 1-year high of $438.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $419.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

