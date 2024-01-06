Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by BCK Partners Inc.

BCK Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 26.1% of BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $429.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $419.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.78. The company has a market cap of $344.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $348.74 and a 1 year high of $438.84.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.