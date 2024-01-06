Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Acquired by Capasso Planning Partners LLC

Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 0.7% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

VOOV traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,688. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.63 and a fifty-two week high of $169.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.19.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

