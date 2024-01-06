Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) is Providence First Trust Co’s 8th Largest Position

Providence First Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 3.0% of Providence First Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 41.4% in the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 268,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 111,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 495,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,594,000 after acquiring an additional 30,988 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $139,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,222,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,523,005. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.62 and a 200 day moving average of $71.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2105 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

