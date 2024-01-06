Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) is Stephens Consulting LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 7.6% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $18,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 64,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,588,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,318,000 after buying an additional 108,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,047,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,970,000 after buying an additional 71,096 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,450,000 after buying an additional 299,173 shares during the period. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,222,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,523,005. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.62 and its 200-day moving average is $71.21. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2105 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.