Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Penobscot Wealth Management

Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563,788 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 98,060.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,206,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,510,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,855 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,711 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759,628 shares in the last quarter.

BND stock opened at $72.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.21. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2105 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

